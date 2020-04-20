GREENSBORO, N.C. — Social distancing means no school, no office, no church, no activities in person.

It’s no wonder Facebook use has been at record levels since the coronavirus outbreak. According to Marketwatch, total messaging across the platform's services has increased by 50% in impacted countries.

In Italy for example, time spent on Facebook has soared 70%.

Facebook is how we connect. And we all need a laugh. I have a friend who posts a quiz every day. This is today's: What's your quote as a wife?

It's funny, but any time you play the game you're giving up something for you-- and everyone on your friends list.

Let me show you what pops up before you go to play the game or the quiz:

“The game will have access to your public profile info and the people you know who also play this game.”

Better Business Bureau’s Lechelle Yates says, “Think of your friends. A lot of your friends are going to have their settings on private. Would they want any of their information being shared with a company that you know nothing about?”

Not all companies are dangerous. Not all social media quizzes are either.

But they're out there. And before you say, “most of the information on the profile can be found publicly somewhere else.” You’re right, a lot of the information is out there and scammers and hackers could do some searches and find it. But….

“In these instances, you’re handing it over directly to them. They're not having to search for it you're handing it to them and that is what makes some of these social quizzes dangerous.”

As always, keep your settings on Facebook at other social media to private, as in your friends only. That way you give yourselves another layer of protection.