GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone knows a lot about how you've been behaving this year and what you want for Christmas.

No, it's not just Santa Claus. It's Facebook.

According to Business Insider, the social media giant has partnerships with multiple big-name stores.

Those retailers can tell facebook what you bought, but that's not all. They can share your email address, name, and phone number.



Facebook can then use that information to match purchases to people’s profiles.

So why go through all this trouble? Facebook can use that data to help businesses target you with ads.

According to Business Insider, the advertising service is already being used by brands like Macy's and dick’s sporting goods.



The vast majority of the money Facebook makes actually comes from ads.

It's a reminder of just how valuable your personal data really is.

