HOUSTON, Texas — You've got something you don't use, so you can sell it on craigslist, or Facebook marketplace and walk away with cash. It helps both of you unless the other person is a scammer.

“You always have to pay attention to details when you’re in these types of situations,” says Tamera Malone.

She's a college student who was trying to sell her iPhone XS max on the let go app to make a little extra money. A buyer agreed to meet her to pay for the phone.

“She pulled out the envelope and she's like ‘700?’ I say, ‘Yes Ma’am.’ So, she pulls out the money, counts it right in front of my face, puts the money back in the envelope, and hands it back to me. So, I wasn’t… thinking anything about it so I just gave her the phone.”

And that was Malone's biggest mistake: She didn't look at the money while the buyer was there. When she did open the envelope, the bills had things like, "motion picture use only," written on them. This was prop money made for movie sets. Local police had this advice

“Do your homework when you're selling. Try to get an idea of who you're talking to." "See if they've bought things before that you can document. Meet in a place with cameras."



Look at the cash. But don't miss this because not all counterfeit cash is easy to spot. Feel the bill. Run your fingers across Andrew Jackson’s jacket, you will feel ridges. It won't be smooth.

Then hold it up to the light. Every bill larger than one dollar has a vertical line watermark and another with the 2nd portrait of the person on the bill.

If you have some counterfeit money, you'll need to reach out to your local secret service department. Click here and use the search tool to find out where that is.

20,000 Counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads seized from Chinese shipment, US customs says

Fake prescription pills with potentially deadly fentanyl circulating in US

Feds seize $2.2 million worth of counterfeit Nike shoes in Southern California