Maybe you've seen a meme going around on Facebook recently dealing with the coronavirus.

The meme is said to poke fun at the name of the virus with corona beer.

Although the beer has no connection to the virus.

Facebook's head of health says that the social media site is fact-checking every claim about the virus and is immediately removing false claims and conspiracy theories as health organizations alert them.

The social media site is even working with health organizations to make finding accurate information about the virus easier for people to find.

The site is aiming to tackle fake news with the coronavirus, but a few things have slipped through the cracks.

With that being said, whenever you do find a claim about the virus online, make sure to do a bit of background research before you go and believe every word of it and share it.

