GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you tell which Amazon reviews are fake? Maybe not offhand. But if you see a review for headphones under a toaster oven, you'd know something was up, right?



That's one of the red flags you need to look out for on the website.



You don't need us to tell you Amazon is big business. Prime day 2018 they sold more than 100 million products according to Forbes.

Their black Friday sales totaled $6.2 billion and on cyber Monday they made just under $8 billion dollars. With numbers like that some resorted to fake reviews to get your money.

Look for reviews with weird writing and check past the first few reviews to see if they're for the right product and not just lifted from another product.



And take a look at the website. There are websites that can show you how long they've been around. If it's still very new you may not want to buy it.

There's also a free website called fakespot. It can analyze the comment section to find all the fake reviews. It can even show you how many reviews Amazon had to remove and gives it a grade for credibility.

