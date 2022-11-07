Families pay for a pool & get left with bills & a hole in the ground: Do's & Don'ts of hiring contractors

Never pay in full and upfront. Even if you have the cash in your account, consider paying with a credit card.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting a backyard pool built is exciting and expensive.

At least 17 families in Minnesota have been left with a half-done pool and empty pockets. Here’s the situation in their words:



“More and more it became pretty obvious we weren't getting a pool."

“You realize he's not just stealing our money, he's stealing our time, he's stealing our lives, he's stealing our opportunity."

“I'm not in a position to go and spend it again so now I've got to pay off my loan.”

The group of homeowners all made a formal complaint to the MN Attorney General's office and the DOJ is investigating.

The pool contractor, Charles Workman, is also wanted in the state of Kentucky for theft by deception.

This situation can happen in any state, any city, or county.

So, here's what you need to do if you're hiring anyone to do any kind of work.



Never pay for all the work up-front.

The rule of thumb is to pay for work a third at a time-- a third at the beginning, a third halfway through and a third at the end.



Never pay in cash. Even if you have the insurance check sitting in your bank account. It's best if you can pay with a credit card--that way-- if work isn't finished, you can easily stop the charge. Getting your physical cash back isn't so easy.



Always check the contractor out:

Ask to see the last job they did and talk to the customers.

Check their license with the state.