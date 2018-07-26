GRAPEVINE, Texas — GRAPEVINE, TX -- The way the Porter family tells it, they're genuinely miffed that city staff has taken such a curious interest in their front yard.

Not the yard, per say, but rather what used to enclose part of it bordering busy Ball Street, where they own just less than an acre.

"There's nothing we can do now," said Bessie Porter, a grandmother of 13 young kids. "It was $8,500 down the drain."

Last winter, partly because the family wanted to provide additional safety for all their youngsters, a high-quality fence was erected across the front of the lawn.

It's composed of stretched wire and encompassed by wood, made to look like something that might have been put up decades ago.

"We have a historical designed home, so we wanted a fence too," Bessie said.

She said they checked with city staff about requirements, but were never told they needed a full permit to start construction.

That's when the problems started.

First, they were fined for not getting a permit. Then, concerns were raised about the fence being too tall.

City ordinance allowed for only a three-foot fence in front of a residence, as opposed to the more than four feet line the Porters installed.

"We paid a fine and fee, but then were told the city was changing its code, so we could appeal," said Bessie.

Only problem with that is, the new zoning change only allowed for some lots of an acre or more to get a variance for fencing height.

The Porters own just under an acre.

"It made us feel so much safer when the kids were playing," Bessie said. "And we received a lot of compliments."

A city spokeswoman told WFAA no one would interview or discuss the case.

They did refer WFAA to a recent city council meeting, where the mayor and other members referenced the city's very firm code.

"You just don't want to abide by the laws and the regulations of the city," Mayor Bill Tate said during the meeting.

Porter points out one can easily drive down any number of city streets to find homes that have front yard fences well over three, or even four, feet.

The family started removing their fence over the weekend.

So what are the rules here in the Triad?

We checked with the city of Greensboro's ordinances.

They say:

30-9-4.4 Allowed Materials

Fences and walls must be constructed of:

(A) masonry or stone;

(B) ornamental metal;

(C) chain-link or woven wire;

(D) plastic or vinyl;

(E) wood; or

(F) similar materials.

30-9-4.5 Prohibited Fence/Wall Heights

The following fence and wall types are prohibited:

(A) fences or walls constructed primarily of barbed or razor wire, except for the purpose of enclosing livestock for agricultural purposes;

(B) fences or walls carrying electrical current, except for the purpose of enclosing livestock for agricultural purposes or as allowed in Sec. 30-9-4.7(G);

(C) fences or walls constructed of readily flammable material such as paper, cloth, or canvas; and

(D) fences or walls topped with barbed wire or razor wire in residential zoning districts, except those serving a public institution for public safety or security purposes.

30-9-4.6 Fence/Wall Height

(A) Residential Uses Except as provided in this subsection, no fence or wall may exceed 4 feet in height within 15 feet of any public or private street right-of-way. On lots where the rear or side yard adjoins a major thoroughfare or a minor thoroughfare and there is no driveway access and no sight distance interference, no fence or wall may exceed 6 feet in height within 15 feet of the thoroughfare right-of-way. Otherwise, no fence or wall may exceed 7 feet in height.

For more of the ordinance, click here.

© 2018 WFAA