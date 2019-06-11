GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you have a disagreement, how do you decide who is right?

Maybe you ask friends or do you consult family or co-workers?

Sounds fine, but there's a problem with that.

All these people, they know you, they have a filter. Sometimes you just need an unbiased view. Enter in, Let's Settle This. It's a website that lets you have strangers choose sides.

“My business partner was out with his wife and they had a disagreement and he thought, ‘what if I could poll 100 random people and find out if I'm right?’ and that’s how it started,” explains co-founder William Youmans.

Youmans grew up in Charlotte and says this pet project already has 250+ situations to vote on. Here’s an example:

WFMY

“When you are done drinking a glass of water do you leave it on the counter or put it in the sink? The wife says put it away. The husband says. Leave it in case you want more later.”

Then you pick which you think is right and it gives you what the running total is for the situation.

“We assumed it would be petty arguments between husbands and wives and boyfriends and girlfriends, but it turns out a lot of coworkers have been using it. To settle office squabbles.”

There's no log-in, you submit your situation and put in your anonymous identifier. There are no ads, it's simply a pet project for now.

They do have your email address to send your final results but they say the database is not for sale to third party vendors.



Oh, and by the way...I’m right!