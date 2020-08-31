Family of 4 dies at home due to carbon monoxide

Storms can bring all kinds of issues: flooding, wind damage, power outages.
The solution for this last one of course is a generator. But the danger isn't over after the storm is. For example, in Louisiana, the health department verified four storm-related deaths from Laura due to carbon monoxide poisoning. This turned out to be a family of four who died due to the generator they were using to power their home.
Every year, from snow season to hurricane season, we see headlines like about this kind of deadly mistake. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that from 2005 to 2017, more than 900 people died of carbon monoxide poisoning while using portable generators.
NEVER
Operate a generator indoors. If you're thinking you’ll put it in the garage so it's not out in the open but leave a door opens to the outside, nope. It's not safe.
Put a generator close to a window, whether it’s a bedroom or living area. The carbon monoxide exhaust from the generator seeps in.
A generator should always be at least 20 feet from your house. Remember, carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless and tasteless.
It’s a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home that has a battery back-up. The detector should be on each floor of the house. Place it at a lower outlet.
