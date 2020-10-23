Hey, Pumpkin! No carving required for this Halloween tradition.

This family's pumpkin decorating competition is a cut above the rest!

Check out these faces! They're all smiling because they just finished their family tradition of pumpkin decorating. This contest has been going on for years, and every year I wait for this Facebook post from Sharon Cates of Jacksonville, FL.



Check these designs out. It's hard to pick a favorite between the Dino baby breaking out from its shell, the ‘Fish are friends not food’ shark, and Nemo and Dory.

The gumball machine is super cool, I just think of all the hot glue on that pumpkin! There's one for the Starbucks lovers, complete with a donut treat.