
Hey, Pumpkin! No carving required for this Halloween tradition.

This family's pumpkin decorating competition is a cut above the rest!
Credit: Sharon Cates

Check out these faces! They're all smiling because they just finished their family tradition of pumpkin decorating. This contest has been going on for years, and every year I wait for this Facebook post from Sharon Cates of Jacksonville, FL.

Check these designs out. It's hard to pick a favorite between the Dino baby breaking out from its shell, the ‘Fish are friends not food’ shark, and Nemo and Dory.

The gumball machine is super cool, I just think of all the hot glue on that pumpkin! There's one for the Starbucks lovers, complete with a donut treat.  

Credit: Sharon Cates

In keeping with a Halloween candy favorite, there is a handful of M&M’s. The spider, the faces, the Chiefs fan and don't forget the ceiling fan!

Credit: Sharon Cates

