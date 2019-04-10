WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You can become a real VIP at the Dixie Classic Fair. At least when it comes to finding a parking spot.

New this year, the fair has partnered up with the FanPark app. An app designed by a former Wake Forest University student.

The app allows you to reserve a parking spot in the VIP lot any day of the fair, for just $16. But you won't be able to park all day. The lot is only open from 11 am to 8 pm, and it's limited to just 200 spots per day.

If you don't feel like parking in the VIP lot, the fair has more options.

General Parking is available at the LJVM Coliseum lot and BB&T Field parking lots. They cost $10 on all Fair days except October 12 the lots will charge $20 because of Wake Forest vs Louisville football. You can also park at the Winston-Salem First Baptist Church at 1142 Long Road and it includes shuttle transportation.