One father was stunned to learn the drug his daughter needs cost eight times more when used for children, than for adults.

Last summer, Sudeep and Sara Taksali started to notice something different about their daughter.

“She was developing a lot faster than what seemed appropriate,” Sudeep said.

Now 8 years old, she’s already taller than her 12-year-old brother.

“We started to see changes you typically see in an older child,” Sudeep said.

Doctors diagnosed her with Central Precocious Puberty – a rare condition that causes early puberty – and can stunt natural growth into adulthood.

Doctors recommended a proven treatment.

Medication would be given to stop the hormone pulsing that was causing her to have early puberty,” Sudeep said. “So basically kind of turning off that switch.”

An implant placed under the skin turns off that switch. It releases low doses of a hormone blocker each day.

He researched the two implants available to his daughter. One option – Supprelin LA, is a treatment the Federal Drug Administration approved specifically for children with Central Precocious Puberty.

An implant for one year use has a staggering price tag of $37,300.

A cheaper option, Vantas has a list price of $4,400. It’s the exact same hormone blocker with slightly lower doses – but it’s FDA approved only for late-stage prostate cancer.

Both drugs are made by the same manufacturer – Endo Pharmaceuticals.

In a statement, Endo said, ” … they are FDA approved for two unique indications … Appropriate only for that particular patient population.”

I’m looking at this cost difference for no clinical reason,” Sudeep said.

Doctors we spoke to say the cheaper drug is just as effective in children.

So, Sudeep wanted his daughter to get the less expensive option, but his insurer – United Healthcare would only approve the more expensive drug. Leaving the family with a higher out-of-pocket cost — but the problem goes far beyond money for this father.

“I feel like the patient consumer is completely blind,” Sudeep said. “You’re basically taking a predatory stance on families in need.”

United Health Care told CBS News in a statement quote, “Our coverage policies are aligned with FDA regulations and Vantas is not FDA approved to treat central precocious puberty. When the provider expressed concern over the cost of Supprelin LA, we worked with them to allow for coverage of Vantas.”