If you're planning a trip for the summer travel season, the FBI has a warning for you before you board that flight: Sexual assaults on airplanes are on the rise.

The FBI responds to and tracks all criminal activity on board domestic airplanes. According to newly released data, sexual assaults on planes climbed from 38 in 2014 to 63 in 2017.

Read Also: United Works With American Humane To Improve Pet Transport

Most of the victims were women and children, according to FBI special agents. Investigators suspect the number of assaults is probably much higher, as many victims often opt not to report the crime.

Special agents said most of the assaults happen on long flights when the cabin is dark, and the victims are sleeping or have been drinking. Investigators said predators look for victims with their guard down.

The FBI encouraged victims to immediately report incidents to the flight crew on board the plane. The bureau stations liaisons at dozens of airports across the country, so they are often able to respond to a report within minutes of a plane landing.

© 2018 WCNC