FDA 'very concerned' about Delta 8 THC sales

The agency issued warning letters to eight companies making the products, including one from North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s a new warning from the Food and Drug Administration about Delta 8 -- a version of THC -- for sale legally in North Carolina because it's made with hemp instead of a marijuana plant.

“The FDA is very concerned about the growing popularity of Delta 8 THC products being sold online and in stores nationwide. These products often include claims that they treat or alleviate the side effects related to a wide variety of diseases or medical disorders, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, nausea and anxiety,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “It is extremely troubling that some of the food products are packaged and labeled in ways that may appeal to children. We will continue to safeguard Americans’ health and safety by monitoring the marketplace and taking action when companies illegally sell products that pose a risk to public health.”

Here's why the FDA is concerned: Reports of adverse reactions leading to emergency room treatments and "an increasing number of exposure cases received by national poison control centers."

This comes as the FDA sent warning letters to eight Delta 8 manufacturers, including one from North Carolina. The FDA says Delta 8 products should not be marketed as a treatment for medical conditions in humans or animals and that the "FDA is not aware of any basis to conclude that the substances are generally recognized as safe."

2 Wants to Know reached out to all the companies warned by the FDA.

The one from North Carolina wrote back. Kingdom Harvest from Hendersonville says: