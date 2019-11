GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tomorrow marks the 28th annual Feast of Caring event in Greensboro.

Tomorrow from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and again from 5 am to 7 pm, stop by the First Baptist Church on Friendly Avenue.

For just a minimum donation of $25 to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, you'll get a meal of soup and bread for lunch or dinner, a pottery bowl made right here in North Carolina, or 5 honor Cards created by artist Bill Mangum.

You can buy tickets at the door, or online here.