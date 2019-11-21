GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about to be soup weather! Greensboro's Urban Ministry is serving up soup during the Feast of Caring. The idea is, you get a handmade piece of pottery and fill it with soup made by local restaurants in exchange for a donation. The money goes to help feed and shelter women, children, families and men in our area.

Here's a look at a few of the agency accomplishments in 2018 thanks to the community’s support:

230,307 meals served at Potter’s House Community Kitchen (including breakfast and dinner for shelter guests at Weaver House)

603 men and women sheltered, along with 147 additional men and women through WE Extension Shelters, and 58 families sheltered

185 adults and children were provided with rental subsidy for safe, affordable housing and supportive services at Partnership Village

The Pathways Center for families provided emergency shelter to 157 women and children.

1,543,554 pounds of food distributed to people lacking access to adequate food, including 22,900 households provided with emergency food assistance

Just because you missed the feast, doesn't mean you miss out on helping out those in your community. Donations online are easy or you can always donate at the food pantry.

You can donate online GREENSBORO URBAN MINISTRY.

Don't forget there are Honor Cards you can also buy from Artist Bill Mangum.

Lucky 32 Butternut Squash Soup

3 quarts – Roasted Butternut Squash (about 4 squash)

3 quarts – Diced Yellow Onions

1.5 pounds Butter Unsalted

1 tablespoon – Nutmeg

1 tablespoon - Cinnamon

½ tablespoon – Cayenne Pepper

½ tablespoon – Granulated Garlic

½ tablespoon – Dried Thyme

6 quarts - Vegetable Stock

2 tablespoon kosher salt

1-quart heavy whipping cream

½ cup cornstarch

2 cups Chablis, white cooking wine

Step 1 – split the squash and clean the seeds out. Roast in 350-degree oven skin side up for 30 minutes. Check for tenderness and let cool. Peel skin off and discard.

Step 2 – In a pot add butter and onions and sweat for 3-5 minutes. Add all your seasonings and cook for one more minute. Then add vegetable stock and squash. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 30 minutes

Step 3 – Blend all the ingredients together using an immersion blender. Once blended add cream. In a separate bowl mix wine and corn starch until smooth and no lumps

Step 4 - Bring soup back to a boil and slowly add the wine/corn starch mixture while continuously mixing. This will thicken the soup. (you can omit this step and just cook the soup until it reaches your desired thickness)