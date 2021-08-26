Federal unemployment benefits end in September. Get hired at the Major League Job Fair this Thursday

The fair is being held at the home of the High Point Rockers, Truist Stadium from 10 AM to 2 PM.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of September 4, 2021, federal unemployment benefits come to an end. That could mean$100 to $300 less a week for those on unemployment benefits.

WHICH BENEFITS ARE EXPIRING?

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): Federal extension to state unemployment benefits for people who have exhausted state unemployment insurance benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): Federal benefits for the self-employed or people who are otherwise ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits and extensions, and who unable to work as a direct result of COVID-19 each week.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): Supplemental $300 weekly benefit paid in addition to a claimant’s state benefits, PEUC or PUA.

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC): Additional $100 a week for claimants receiving state benefits or PEUC who also meet requirements for self-employment income.

Benefits that are owed to claimants for any weeks ending before Sept. 4 will be paid retroactively.

GET IN THE JOB MARKET NOW!

Guilford Works is sponsoring the Major League Job Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The sessions go from 10 AM to 2 PM.

LOCATION

Truist Point301 North Elm Street, High Point, NC

EMPLOYERS

There are 60+ employers participating in the job fair. There are hundreds of positions available and many of them pay $15 or more an hour. Bring your resume to the job fair. If you don't have one, Guilford Works can help you on-site create one.

What should a job seeker do right now? Individuals in Guilford County can call (336) 297-9444 for one-on-one assistance including job search assistance, resume assistance, counseling and guidance, labor market information, assistance with NCWorks.gov, etc. How can I as a business set up an appointment to receive services? Call (336) 297-9444.