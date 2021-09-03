Federal unemployment benefits expire this week

September 4, 20201 marks the last week of the $300 a week federal benefit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is it. This is the last payable week for federal unemployment benefits. The Department of Employment Security sent out letters last month, alerting anyone receiving federal unemployment benefits. In case you missed it, the letter confirms the last Saturday to apply for federal unemployment benefits is September 4, 2021.

“Individuals may have the question of, do I need to reapply or something like that. All this means is that the $300 supplement will no longer be applied to their normal state benefits. If an individual was collecting $200 per week before the federal benefits, they will go back to that,” said Chris Rivera, Guilford Works Director.

With unemployment benefits decreasing, the common thought is there will now be more of an incentive for folks to get back into the workforce and the signs for help needed will disappear. That's not quite what the experts are saying.

“Child care is still complicated, the going back to school with the delta variant, people may have finance situation where they need to find transportation to the job they want and that creates a complication and the labor market has changed as a result of COVID. You might have left a job in one sector and jobs are in that sector any longer and now you need to transition elsewhere that process takes time and while we're increasing the incentives to push people back into the working sector, it's not going to be like flipping a light switch,” David Robinson, Duke University Finance Professor.