GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office, along with other local agencies, reports an increase of smash-and-grab break-ins to cars parked at gyms, golf courses, and parks.

Deputies want to warn people about the so-called 'Felony Lane Gang' in our area. Offenders will normally target purses and wallets left in plain sight then take stolen debit cards and checks to other states to withdraw money within a couple of days.

Guilford County detectives said they've watched multiple videos of these subjects in action: pulling into parking lots, peering into windows, and bypassing cars without anything valuable inside.

If they do see something of value they will smash the window, and grab the purse or wallet inside.

Investigators said some of the areas recently hit include the Jamestown YMCA, Jamestown Park and Golf Course, Northeast Park, and Gibson Park.

They're urging people to take precautions if you are visiting local parks, gyms and golf courses. They said if you do not need to have it with you, leave it at home. If you must leave valuables behind in your vehicle, hide the purse in the trunk before you leave home and retrieve it after leaving your destination.

As always, if you see suspicious activity. Please call Guilford Metro Communications at 911 or the non-emergency line at 336-373-2222.