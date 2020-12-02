With two weeks into the 2020 tax season, the IRS alone has already processed 13 million tax returns.

If you haven’t started your taxes this year, there are a few things you should know about.

And if you don’t have health insurance, you don’t have to worry about facing a penalty on your refund.

If you were divorced this year, there is not a taxable income or a deductible on alimony.

And if you’re deducting medical expenses you must have more than 7.5% of your gross income.

Most people who are filing taxes can qualify for something called “Free File” which is an IRS program with software companies.

According to CBS This Morning, the filing is free if you make less than $69,000, which the IRS says makes about 100 million taxpayers.

Non-English speakers or disabled citizens qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Anyone over the age of 60 can seek tax counseling.

OTHER STORIES

Two children reported missing in Davidson County

Victim of pedestrian crash speaks out, warns drivers to pay attention

Raleigh Animal Control Officer helps save abandoned ducks

Greensboro's Mythos Grill plans move to a new location