Spring safety: How to make sure cookouts don't end with a hospital visit | 2 Wants to Know

Follow these fire guidelines for safe spring and summer gatherings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the temperature keeps going up, people will start hanging outdoors with friends and family more often.

Many outdoor gatherings center around grills and pool parties. It's all good fun, but it can get dangerous.

Deanna Shelton from the Greensboro Fire Department joined 2 Wants to Know to help you prepare for your gatherings.

Many of us like to grill and host cookouts with friends and family during the warmer months. Shelton said there's rules to follow for different scenarios.

Shelton said you should only use grills with flames outside. Only electric grills are rated for indoor use.

Using a grill on your apartment or townhouse's balcony violates fire code, according to Shelton.

Shelton warned against placing grills near any sort of structure. She said best practice is to move it far away from any building and make sure it isn't sitting under any eaves, overhands or deck railings.

Some people opt to use gas grills. Shelton said you should make sure the lid is open before lighting it. Other safety guidelines include checking your fittings, hoses and tank before using it.

Shelton said the flame can go out on gas grill unexpectedly sometimes. She said if this happens, you should turn off the gas at the burner and tank. Wait five minutes before relighting to let built up gas dissipate.

When we gather in our yards with friends, some of us choose to sit out by a fire pit. Shelton said we all need to exercise caution. She said about 11,000 people 19 or younger suffered injuries that sent them to the hospital from 2006-2017. She said most of those injured were younger than five.

Many families and apartment complex also open their pools this time of year. The Consumer Safety Product Commission said dozens of people were either injured or killed from electrical hazards around pools. Shelton said it's important to check that everything works properly.