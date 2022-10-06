The Do's and Don'ts of Flag Day | 2 Wants to Know

Wearing American flag apparel isn't necessarily illegal, but U.S. Flag Code advises against it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday, June 14 marks Flag Day. Sunday kicks off National Flag Week. It's a time for Americans to come together and honor our nation's flag.

Not everyone knows the holiday's origins or the proper way to celebrate it. Jeff Thigpen, the Guilford County Register of Deeds, joined 2 Wants to Know to answer common questions.

Thigpen said Flag Day started in 1949 when Congress made it a national day of observance. President Woodrow Wilson signed the measure into law.

Thigpen said everyone celebrates differently. He shared some of the best practices:

Fly your flag high if you have one

Don't let the flag touch the ground if possible.

Make sure the flag isn't backwards or upside down. The union should be in the top left.

If you wear a flag pin, you should place it on your left side near your big heart.

Flags flying up at night should be well lit.

A lot of people will wear American flag apparel Tuesday. Thigpen said there's lots of opinions about this. He said the U.S. Flag Code says wearing flag apparel is illegal. However, the flag code is not legally binding. It's simply a guide.

The flag code says the flag shouldn't be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery. Thigpen said that violates patriotic customs.

As the years pass, flags can pick up some wear and tear. Thigpen said the best way to get rid of yours is through a flag retirement ceremony.

Thigpen said flags should always be treated with respect because they symbolize the sacrifice of service members. He said the Guilford County Register of Deeds can collect your old American flags and dispose of them properly according to U.S. Flag Code.

The Register of Deeds office launched a program for flag retirement in partnership with organizations across Guilford County. Thigpen said the Lance Cpl. Christopher Phoenix "Jacob" Levy Flag Retirement Initiative exists to give Guilford County residents a way to honorably dispose of their flags and honor a fallen marine.

Jacob Levy was a marine who died in combat in December 2011 while serving our country in Afghanistan. Thigpen said Levy received aid from people of all different backgrounds and nationalities, which symbolizes the American idea.

Thigpen said Levy was an organ donor and helped saved seven lives. The name Phoenix symbolizes Levy's life and commitment to his country continuing on, according to Thigpen.