Flag Day: Honoring the nation's stars and stripes

Flag Day has been observed in the U.S. since 1949.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday, June 14 marks Flag Day, in the middle of National Flag Week. It's a time for Americans to come together and honor our nation's flag.

Not everyone knows the holiday's origins or the proper way to celebrate it. Jeff Thigpen, the Guilford County Register of Deeds, joined 2 Wants to Know to answer common questions.

Thigpen said Flag Day started in 1949 when Congress made it a national day of observance. President Woodrow Wilson signed the measure into law.

Thigpen said everyone celebrates differently. He shared some of the best practices:

Fly your flag high if you have one

Don't let the flag touch the ground if possible.

Make sure the flag isn't backward or upside down. The union should be in the top left.

If you wear a flag pin, you should place it on your left side near your heart.

Flags flying up at night should be well-lit.

A lot of people will wear American flag apparel Tuesday. Thigpen said there are lots of opinions about this. He said the U.S. Flag Code says wearing flag apparel is illegal. However, the flag code is not legally binding. It's simply a guide.

As the years pass, flags can pick up some wear and tear. Thigpen said the correct way to get rid of yours is through a flag retirement ceremony.

Thigpen said flags should always be treated with respect because they symbolize the sacrifice of service members. He said the Guilford County Register of Deeds collects old American flags and disposes of them properly according to U.S. Flag Code.