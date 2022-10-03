Guilford County Register of Deeds explains proper flag retirement | 2 Wants to Know

If you're looking to replace your American flag, you need to know the right way to do so.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people have an American flag flying from their homes or laying around the house. After time, the flag can start feeling the wear and tear.

That means it might be time to replace your flag. You want to know the proper way to do it.

Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen joined 2 Wants to Know to explain the flag retirement process.

Thigpen said flags should always be treated with respect because they symbolize the sacrifice of service members. He said the Guilford County Register of Deeds can collect your old American flags and dispose of them properly according to U.S. Flag Code.

The Register of Deeds office launched a program for flag retirement in partnership with organizations across Guilford County. Thigpen said the Lance Cpl. Christopher Phoenix "Jacob" Levy Flag Retirement Initiative exists to give Guilford County residents a way to honorably dispose of their flags and honor a fallen marine.

Jacob Levy was a marine who died in combat in December 2011 while serving our country in Afghanistan. Thigpen said Levy received aid from people of all different backgrounds and nationalities, which symbolizes the American idea.

Thigpen said Levy was an organ donor and helped saved seven lives. The name Phoenix symbolizes Levy's life and commitment to his country continuing on, according to Thigpen.

People can drop their flags off at the BB&T Building at 201 W. Market St. in Greensboro and at 325 E. Russell Ave., Room 155, in High Point.

The program exists in partnership with: