GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mom was trying to get here for the Emmy awards this weekend. Flying from Texas, she had a layover in Chicago, but it was snowing there. Her flight was delayed, and she was going to miss her connection. She wanted to change her ticket.

The line at the counter was so long it was going to be an hour wait. So she whipped out her cell phone and searched, "United Airlines phone number." She called the first one listed.

They told her the ticket she bought the cheap verison of the ticket that couldn't be changed. But they would do her a favor. If she got a United card and gave them $300, they would upgrade her ticket and then refund her for her ticket and the $300.

At this point red flags should be going up. That's why mom said she would call them back and instead called me to see if this was on the up and up. It wasn't.

I got in touch with the real United Airlines. They told me this was a scam they had heard about before. By the way they also changed mom's ticket for FREE because of the bad weather.

So how do you protect yourself? We need to rewind.

When mom looked for that number, she clicked on the first result that popped up instead of going to the offical United Airlines website.

A scammer knew someone would be desperate enough one day to search for the number, so they bought an ad to make their fake line show up first.

A search of the phone number shows this scammer has been busy too.

With folks saying they area also calling victims about things like "cash advance loan I never applied for," "saying I had won the lottery," "collecting medical bills" even pertending to be the "Federal Trade Commission."

I'm just thankful the scammer's plan never took flight with my mom.

I want to point out to that this could happen to anyone.

My mom is very smart, has a Masters degree and still almost fell for it. One thing she did that was really important was call and get a second opinion before sending the money.

Take a breath and call a trusted family member or friend and get their thoughts. That's the best way to protect yourself from being scammed.

RELATED: Dangerous bacteria found growing on airplane trays, armrests

RELATED: Entire flight waits to exit plane so Davidson man can make his twins' father-daughter dance

RELATED: Delta CEO says passengers should ask permission before reclining their seats