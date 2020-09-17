Is it too late to get flood insurance?

Homeowners insurance policies don't cover the damage from flood waters, even if it's just an inch of water inside your house.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One inch. It doesn't seem like a large measurement, but if you get one inch of water in your house it could cost you thousands of dollars.

FEMA has a flood cost simulator. At one-inch water in your home can cause you $25,000 in damage. Think about it, all your flooring needs to be replaced, maybe some furniture too.

A typical Homeowners policy doesn't cover this. FMEA’s Kurt Pickering says he hears from folks all the time about how they didn’t know that.

“It just boggles my mind to think of having my mortgaged home destroyed and I still have to pay the mortgage”.

Flood insurance is a separate policy you have to add to your Homeowners insurance. Flood insurance covers the loss of furniture, electronics, and clothing along with repairs. With all this rain, you may be wondering if it is too late to get Flood Insurance?

“Flood insurance has a 30-day waiting period. And it's important people understand that you can't see a storm coming and think ‘I don't have flood insurance in place, I need to get that done’ and be able to do it right then and there,” explained Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.

If you rent, your renter's insurance doesn't cover Flood damage.

And if your landlord has Flood insurance, it only covers the physical structure of the building. You, as the renter, need to buy a renter's Flood insurance policy too.