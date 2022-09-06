Home insurance: What's covered, what's not | 2 Wants to Know

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey explained when you might have to pay out of pocket.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer can bring some severe weather to the Triad. When that happens, your home may take some damage.

It's probably time to look over your homeowners policy, so you know what insurance will pay for and what's left for you. If you don't have it handy, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey joined 2 Wants to Know to explain what happens in certain situations.

If your roof sustains damage from debris flying around during a storm, the good news is your insurance likely covers it. However, it will only cover the damaged part, according to Causey. He said don't expect a new roof paid for just because one small area was damaged.

Causey said insurance also can't guarantee the shingles will match. If your house is older and the shingles you have got discontinued, insurance will just repair the damaged area with new shingles that may look different.

Another common insurance question: What about the tree that fell on your home? Causey said the insurance will pay a reasonable expense, up to $500 for any one loss. He also said your policy likely covers tree removal as long as it caused structure damage or blocks your driveway.

Sometimes when we have a storm, thousands lose power. People may be without power for days. Causey said a standard homeowners policy won't reimburse you for spoiled food in the fridge. He said you need extra coverage for this. Causey suggested talking to your agent to see if you can get an endorsement to cover food loss.

Occasionally, the storms are so strong they produce flooding.

Causey said people often wait too long to get flood insurance, and then it's too late. He suggests getting it early because there's a 30-day waiting period for the National Flood Insurance Program.