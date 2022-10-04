Flooded cars coming to a used car lot near you

It's illegal in most states to sell a flooded-out car without a declaration, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To say there are a lot of flooded cars left over from Ian would be an understatement. Unfortunately, what normally happens after a flooding situation, is that those flooded-out cars are sold on used car lots.

“Too often, when an insurance company declares a flood-damaged car a total loss, that information isn’t communicated to potential buyers,” said Jon Linkov, Consumer Reports Auto Editor.

Flood-damaged vehicles sold without disclosing the damage are illegal in most states, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Consumer Reports says anyone buying a used car should have a mechanic conduct a thorough inspection, but there are things the everyday person can do to see if the car they’re looking at may have been involved in a flood.

INHALE.

The first thing you want to do is come over to the front of the car. Inhale and see if there’s any kind of moldy or musty smell. If you have that you definitely want to walk away from the car.

POP THE TRIM. Pop up the trim panel on the side of the door here. If the carpet is dirty, or if there’s any kind of sediment in here or rust.

DOOR POCKETS. If there’s any kind of sediment in here or dirt or stones, that’s what happened when the water came up and into the car, and as it drained away it settled and hid in there.

SEATS. Pop off some of the caps and covers for the seat bolts. If these are scratched up or even look rusted, that means the seat was taken out so it could air dry.

SPARE TIRE. Look where a spare tire would be kept. If it’s got sound deadening, smell if it’s the musty or moldy smell. See if there’s any rust on exposed screws, on the panels, or even on the tools like the jack or the jack stand.