GREENSBORO, N.C. — This right here is a local movie theater's seating chart. This is how it looks on the app. Think about this theater being packed, the only seats left available are right here. All these seats-- all these people represent the number of new flu cases in North Carolina just in the last week...

124 of them.

WFMY

The really good news here no one died due to the flu this week. This season, five North Carolinians have died due to the flu.

Where are we in the season? Take a look at this graphic. The red line is the current flu season. The numbers appear to be on the rise. Take a look at both the previous year's peaks. They hit at the end of January and beginning of February. We still have a ways to go. You can still get a shot.

NC GOV

Every year doctors prescribe millions of antibiotics. But a recent study shows up to 43% of the antibiotics prescribed in doctors' offices could be unnecessary. Unless an infection is caused by bacteria, the drugs will not affect.



Now, there's plenty of folks who say, “Ok, I get the experts believe antibiotics aren't needed, but what's the harm if you give them to me anyway? The answer is tied to these numbers: there have been 3 million infections and 48,000 deaths due to antibiotic resistance illnesses.

The more often you take the drugs...the more chance there is the next time you get sick-- the bacteria will be stronger than what the antibiotics can handle.

So, look at this chart the CDC put together to take the guess work out. The last three are what you should focus on: the common cold, sore throat and flu, they're all caused by a virus and antibiotics are not needed.