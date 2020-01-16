GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 01/16/2020 the CDC says more than 4,800 people have died from the flu nationwide. and we're not even at peak season.

The numbers have been lower here, 33 North Carolinians have died.

Experts actually blame the low unemployment rate for the high number of deaths nationwide.



Economists say workplaces are more crowded because we're closer to full employment. The employment rate has been steadily rising since 2011.

In November, about 72% of people were employed.

With each percentage point it rises, economists say there's a 16% bump in flu-related doctor visits.

CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard

VERIFY: How effective is the flu vaccine?

The link between humidifiers and fighting the flu