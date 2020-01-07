What it's really like to fly right now

2 Wants To Know's Ben Briscoe flew across the country camera in hand to show you what traveling is like during the coronavirus pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's plain to see traveling now is a little different than normal. But you still have to be in crowds. Starting with TSA where it's tough to social distance in line.

Once inside the terminal, I recommend carrying disinfectant wipes to clean off the seats. And there's plenty of room to space out since airlines aren't running as many flights as normal. Plus most airports require you to wear a mask.

The one time you are able to take the mask off is when you're eating. But they still want you to stay six feet away from everyone else. And you're gonna want to eat before the flight since most airlines have suspended in-flight food and drinks to cut down on contamination.

The airlines also have lots of signs telling you what else they're doing to keep you safe. Including deep cleaning everything you could touch once you're on the plane. And they have high-quality air filters that help quickly take out of the air any dangerous microbes.

Boarding looks different too. Instead of boarding by groups, some airlines have switched to loading the plane from the back to the front.

Out of three flights, two were about half full, but one was completely packed with folks in every seat.

The flight attendants came by several times to make sure people were wearing their masks. Some airlines now say they will ban you for life for not wearing the mask unless you have a medical reason. But some other passengers say they still see folks breaking the rule.

"In first-class, out of the nine people, four were not wearing masks," said Tiffany Fetters.

She has to travel for her work in sales and was surprised by the lack of face coverings.