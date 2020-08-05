GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Air National Guard took part in a special mission on Thursday morning. The 145th Airlift Wing had one of their pilots conduct a 20-city flyover to salute our frontline workers, “For me, it’s a prideful moment,” said Maj. Joseph King.

The C-17 Transport Jet, piloted by Maj. Wes Wilkening, would fly over more than 40 North Carolina hospitals, food banks, and rehab centers. As part of Operation American Resolve the Nation Guard would give a salute from more than 1,100 feet in the sky, “Hopefully it brings them a sense of pride,” said Maj. King.

The jet would pass over three hospitals in the Triad including Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A large group of doctors, nurses and medical workers waited outside for the plane to fly by, “My husband was in the Army, he was a paratrooper and he jumped out of those so it hit a little closer to home for me, I was really excited,” said Cone Health Assistant Director of ICU Kimberly Koechert.

The Assistant Director of Medical ICU was one of almost a hundred medical personnel that were able to take a short break and go outside to see the jet fly overhead. The crown on hand cheered and clapped as the giant jet swooped down from the sky above the hospital, “It touched me, it really touched my heart,” said Cone Health Director of Heart Failure Monette Mabolo.

Maj. Wilkening also flew of Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health before heading East to healthcare facilities in Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh. The entire loop around the state took more than four hours and covered almost 800 miles, “I think it was amazing, we are so appreciative of all the support everyone has given us,” said Cone Health Director of Medical ICU Carla Fulk.

The flight was incorporated as part of a training operation and did not cost taxpayers any money.

