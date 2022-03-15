Food delivery apps: Which ones are charging you extra for rising gas prices

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rising gas prices may impact your wallet, even if you don’t drive. Starting Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Uber is adding a gasoline surcharge on fairs and deliveries. Riders will pay a fee of 45 to 55 cents per trip depending on their location and Uber Eats deliveries will include a 35 to 45 cents surcharge. Uber says these are temporary surcharges.
Lyft has confirmed a temporary gas surcharge as well, but the company hasn’t announced how much the surcharge will be.
How about Door Dash?!?!? There’s no fuel surcharge as of yet, but don't we all see it coming? As for Grub Hub, the company has increased what they pay drivers to offset the rise in gas prices, but that hasn't been passed on to the customer, again, as of yet.
"I feel for these guys. They’re just out trying to make a living and if that helps, 50 cents really is no sweat off of me," said Don Wolf, an Uber rider.
"If they’re paying for all of that gas, straight out of pocket and to fill your tank it’s $60, you’re going to see fewer drivers on the road and it’s going to be harder to get picked up," said Angela Hentemann, an Uber rider.
According to HotelTechReport.com as of March 2020, 38% of American consumers had ordered food via a food delivery app. By March 2021, 47% of Americans had used a food delivery app, illustrating just how significantly the pandemic affected the food delivery industry.
Uber Eats and the Mcdonald's app both saw 82 million global downloads in 2020, DoorDash saw 44 million downloads. By comparison, Google Maps had 88 million downloads, Tinder had 74 million downloads, and eBay had 51 million downloads in 2020.