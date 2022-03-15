Food delivery apps: Which ones are charging you extra for rising gas prices

Two companies have confirmed a gas surcharge but all the amounts haven't been made public.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rising gas prices may impact your wallet, even if you don’t drive. Starting Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Uber is adding a gasoline surcharge on fairs and deliveries. Riders will pay a fee of 45 to 55 cents per trip depending on their location and Uber Eats deliveries will include a 35 to 45 cents surcharge. Uber says these are temporary surcharges.

Lyft has confirmed a temporary gas surcharge as well, but the company hasn’t announced how much the surcharge will be.

How about Door Dash?!?!? There’s no fuel surcharge as of yet, but don't we all see it coming? As for Grub Hub, the company has increased what they pay drivers to offset the rise in gas prices, but that hasn't been passed on to the customer, again, as of yet.

"I feel for these guys. They’re just out trying to make a living and if that helps, 50 cents really is no sweat off of me," said Don Wolf, an Uber rider.

"If they’re paying for all of that gas, straight out of pocket and to fill your tank it’s $60, you’re going to see fewer drivers on the road and it’s going to be harder to get picked up," said Angela Hentemann, an Uber rider.