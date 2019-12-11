Once you buy fresh food, the clock starts ticking and you've got to try to use it all before it spoils.

But your food can last a couple of weeks, or several months, depending on whether you store it in the fridge or the freezer.

Here’s what Consumer Reports found:

BREAD. Never put it in the fridge. According to the National Wheat Foundation, bread can go stale up to 6 times faster that way. Freeze it instead.

BANANAS. Once they ripen, put them in the fridge to slow down the ripening. The peels will be dark, but it won't affect the fruit inside.

MILK. You usually can't find milk that will last more than 2 weeks after you buy it. But if you freeze it, it can last for up to three months!

EGGS. If you can’t finish the carton in time, eggs can be frozen for later use in cooking and will be good in the freezer for about a year. The trick, you have to crack and lightly beat the whole egg before freezing them in a sealed container. Egg whites can be frozen without beating.

