A former marine has gone from the battlefield to the ballet bar. This isn't your typical veteran story.

Roman Baca now runs a dance company in Virginia called Exit 12. Baca says it's a way for veterans who might not want to talk about their war experience, to use dance as a way to express emotions. They have several dance pieces dealing with interactions between the military and civilians on the ground and even the deeper impact of war on families back home.

The dance routines aren't just for the veterans. Baca hosts workshops for military families and gold star mothers.

Baca says he'll keep his studio open as long as it's helping veterans and families. You can find more information about Exit 12, here.