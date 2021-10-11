Teddy Burriss is a Winston-Salem area LinkedIn Trainer and Career Coach. He made a list of free employment help across the Triad.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Many say the pandemic forced them to look at what is not working in their lives, but that rethinking means you might need help figuring out how your skills translate into other career paths and how to re-work your resume.

Teddy Burriss is a Winston-Salem area LinkedIn Trainer and Career Coach. He made a list of free employment help across the Triad.

Greensboro

Triad Career Network - Mock Interviews, Job Search Processes, and resume guidance. www.triadcareernetwork.org - meets every Thursday at 9 AM EST at First Presbyterian Church starting 11/11/21

NCWorks Career Centers - Local Job Listings and job search resources.

NCWorks.gov / 2301 West Meadowview Rd Greensboro, NC 27407 / Phone: (336)297-9444 / NCWorks.4000@nccommerce.com Days/Hours of operation: M,T,TH 9:00am-4:00pm, W 9:00am-6:00pm, F 9:00am-2:00pm

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina - Training, Support, and Job Readiness Resources https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/ / 1235 S. Eugene St., Greensboro NC / careerservices@triadgoodwill.org / 336-544-5305

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro - For Women only. - Learn how to do job-search in today’s market and network with local HR professionals www.womenscentergso.org / 628 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 / (336) 275-6090

Winston-Salem

Goodwill Industries of NorthWest North Carolina -

Professional Center - free assistance with networking skills, interviewing strategies, salary negotiation, social media and image consulting

Career Centers - a wide range of training, placement, and workforce development services to help people develop the skills they need to find jobs and become more independent.

https://www.goodwillnwnc.org/services/career-centers/ / 24 sites

Professionals in Transition - Interview prep, resume support and emotional support during job search

https://jobsearching.org/ / Still virtual for now

NCWorks Forsyth County - Local Job Listings and job search resources.

NCWorks.gov / 855-629-6757 / Various locations across Forsyth County & North Carolina

Online

Lunch Conversations with Randy & Teddy - Every Wednesday at 11:55 AM EST

Register here - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7015997642915/WN_hahMBznjQkqJcfizG4zdvw

NCWiseman.com - Resume, Interview, Networking, LinkedIn articles for Job Seekers

NCLive Job & Career Training - Local Job Listings, career guidance, and job search educational resources.

Meetup.com - Job Search & Support Groups

Forsyth County Library - Online databases including access to the 60M+ US companies database

Guilford County Library - Online databases including access to the 60M+ US companies database

Local Chamber of Commerce Groups - for local networking to uncover ideas

Guilford Merchants Association - https://mygma.org/

Greensboro Chamber of Commerce - https://greensboro.org/

Kernersville Chamber of Commerce - https://www.kernersvillenc.com/

High Point Chamber of Commerce - https://www.bhpchamber.org/

Thomasville Chamber of Commerce - https://www.thomasvillechamber.net/