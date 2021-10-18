FREE food market & medical clinic opening in Greensboro

You can get your flu shot and 'shop' the food pantry for what your family likes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going up and down the aisles of a grocery store and picking whatever is on your list is a luxury for many folks in our area. For folks who get food from pantries and such, a bag of surprise mixed items is the norm. A new kind of pantry is in Greensboro, one where you can shop for the items your family likes most.

Definition Church, 1806 Merritt Drive, Building C in Greensboro has opened up a new facility with a "shop for your free items" market on one side and a free medical clinic on the other.

The free food market will have canned, frozen, and fresh items from local farmers. Definition partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC and One Step Further, Inc to provide the market. The only requirement for shopping at the market is for you to register. You'll be provided with a Second Harvest Card to use. If you already have a card, please bring it with you.

"It really helps people who are struggling with needing food and nutrition and getting exactly what the family needs and wants. I believe it helps build dignity back in their life in a time that is hard. They can shop like their neighbors and not have any issues," said Mike Fritts, Definition Church Associate Campus Pastor.

The free medical clinic is Definition's own One Health, a newly created LLC. The clinic will host free events and have appointments. The staffing will include help from volunteer physicians, Congregation nurses, nursing students, and Cone Health.

The food market and the medical clinic will work together for a "food pharmacy". Health experts will "write prescriptions" for four different diets, diabetic, heart-healthy, renal, and gluten-free so individuals can leave with foods specific to their health issues.

GRAND OPENING AND FREE FLU VACCINE CLINIC

Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The ribbon-cutting is at 2:30 pm. The vaccine clinic begins at 2 pm and goes on until the vaccines are gone. Please bring your ID with you. The free food market shopping will be open from 3 pm- 7 pm.

REGULAR HOURS FOR MARKET & MEDICAL CLINIC

WEDNESDAY 3 PM-7 PM

FRIDAY 11 AM - 2 PM