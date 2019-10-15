GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt, we'd all like some free money. Problem is, it doesn't come around often. And the better business bureau is reminding us of that.

The BBB says it's hearing of a new scam criminals are using to rip people off, with the promise of free money. Experts call it an unclaimed rewards hoax.

Criminals send victims a message on social media or through email, alerting them to an unclaimed reward at a store like Walmart or Target. All you have to do is provide your phone number to claim it.

That'll lead to them calling you and asking for your credit card information to pay for mailing costs.

We can all guess what happens from there.

It's pretty simple. Don't give your personal information to someone you don't know, especially if they reach out to you first.

But there are ways to get free money, believe it or not. It's called the "unclaimed property fund." Click here to read more.

