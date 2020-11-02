RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many are rolling out the red carpet to honor some of the top films in Hollywood at this year’s Oscars. But, with the ceremony around the corner, cybersecurity experts are warning of malware disguised as Oscar-nominated films.

Researchers at the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky told CBS 17 they found more than 20 phishing sites and Twitter accounts, as well as 925 malicious files presented as free movies.

According to Kaspersky, these sites gather data while having users do tasks like taking a survey, sharing personal details, installing adware, or even giving up credit card information.

Kaspersky researchers found the film “Joker” most popular with cybercriminals with 304 malicious files, followed by “1917” with 215 files and “The Irishman” with 179 files.

Giovanni Masucci of National Digital Forensics told CBS 17 the malware can cause many problems.

“It mitigates into your computer system and it goes not only to yours. If you’re on a network, it can jump to other computers on that network or take advantage of your contacts (and) your emails,” he said told CBS 17.

Which is why Masucci and others believes it’s important to think before clicking.

Masucci recommends being careful of any site offering free movie streams and going to legitimate, well-known streaming websites.

He also suggests having some sort of anti-virus protection on devices.