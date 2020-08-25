You may be entitled to free repairs for your car

Honda has to pay millions to states over safety concerns with their products. Some of that money is heading to North Carolina, and maybe even you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You don’t need us to tell you $85 million is a lot of money. That’s the amount Honda must pay to 48 states, including North Carolina.

The states’ attorneys general took them to court over safety issues with their products. North Carolina will see $2.2 million of that money.

According to North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein, Honda knew the safety concerns and didn’t act fast enough.

The settlement means money for the state and free repairs for Honda or Acura drivers. Those repairs will be for things like airbags and several other items. The Hondas and Acuras on the listed range from the 1996 models all the way to 2016.