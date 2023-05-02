The countdown to the WFMY News 2 Shred is on!

Protect your identity and bring three boxes or bags of documents and paperwork to be shredded for FREE, May 3, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three, two, one...SHRED! The WFMY News 2 Shred is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID. Here are the details:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Again, this shred event is free, but there is a 3-box or bag limit. Please be mindful, a lot of people have been waiting for this free event. In the past, people are lined up by 2 p.m. You don't have to do that. As long as you're in line at 7 p.m. --- we will be shredding your documents.

WHY SHOULD YOU SHRED?

Believe it or not, thieves still dumpster dive. We often make it easy for them to find what they're looking for when we throw out credit card offers, insurance documents, and unopened bills. Even if you rip things up, chances are, they would be really easy to put back together. Anything that has your name, address along with other tidbits of information, an insurance number, an old credit card number, your id number for school, etc.

HERE'S HOW THE SHRED WORKS:

You will be in line, probably for a bit. In 2019, we had 976 cars go through.

Once you get up to the Pro-Shred trucks, a volunteer will ask you where your 3 bags/boxes are and will get them out for you. Please stay in your vehicle.

Your bags/boxes will be dumped into the shred bucket and that bucket will go into the trucks. You'll drive off, shredding done!

THANK YOU TO OUR VOLUNTEERS FROM OMEGA PSI PHI!

The Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi has volunteered for the WFMY News 2 shred for the last several years. The men of this group have a heart for the community. They do a lot of the heavy lifting so folks can drive thru and know their documents are being taken care of.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE TRUCKS LEAVE THE SHRED

The Pro-Shred trucks unload into an enclosure that has a dust collection system. You can imagine, all that paper, the shredding produces a great amount of dust.

Once the paper drops from the truck and onto a covered conveyor the paper will be fed into a baler which compresses the shredded paper into bales that weigh up to 13 hundred pounds.