Every year, folks pack up their cars with boxes and bags of their paperwork - and they head to the 2 Wants To Know Shred-a-thon.

2019 Shreds are from 4pm-7pm:

Wednesday, May 8th JR in Burlington

Tuesday, May 21st Greensboro Coliseum

Both of these shreds are FREE. Bring up to 3 boxes.

You DON'T have to take out staples or pull out the paperwork from envelopes. But DO remove the binder clip.

KNOW THIS: The lines are usually long at the shred. You might be in the car for 1-2 hours. Chances are, you wouldn't be able to shred all your stuff in that amount of time, so you might as well bring a book and a snack and get it done!

SHHHHHH! The secret to not waiting in line, come later not earlier. We usually don't have much of a wait from 6-7pm.

The event is designed for you, to protect your personal information.

Here are some tips on what '2' shred and what not '2' shred in case you couldn't make it to one of the events!

ALWAYS KEEP: Birth Certificates, Marriage or Divorce papers, Social Security cards, your Tax Returns.

Shred after 7 years: All tax-related receipts, checks and w2's.

Shred after 1 year: Pay stubs, bank statements and undisputed medical bills

SHRED RIGHT NOW: Utility bills, credit card offers, past credit card statements, ATM receipts, old checks.

What's really great about the shred is that your neighbors volunteer to help. The Boy Scouts, Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Alamance, Guilford, and Forsyth Counties have helped in the past and we look forward to their help again this year!