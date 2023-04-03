Free tax help: There are not enough volunteers!

The IRS trains volunteers to help folks with their taxes. You don't need to be a CPA to volunteer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're finally in the month of April. Tax Day is 15 days away (April 18, 2023) It should feel very real right about now, especially for those who were hoping to get tax help for free.



Unfortunately, there's hardly an open appointment from Greensboro to Elon.



“As of this morning, there were three out of the 600, and at the library locations, we haven't had any slots open for a while now. We didn't have enough slots really.

There's just a shortage of volunteers,” said Arthur Erickson of the Greensboro Public Library.

It seems a lot of the volunteers didn't come back to their tax prep roles after 2020. The hope is, folks will see this story-and volunteer for next year.

“They do training according to IRS standards. There are a lot of volunteer roles, it's not just filling in the forms, they need greeters and people to coordinate and organize,” said Erickson.

The IRS has free e-file programs, but Erickson says he finds them a little difficult to navigate. He suggests instead printing out the form and doing it by hand.