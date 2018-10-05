GREENSBORO, NC-- For a lot of us, trial are a great way to try out a new product to see if we like it, but some trial offers come with a string attached and end up costing people way more than a few bucks for shipping.

Lechelle Yates with the Greensboro BBB says it’s a complaint they hear a lot. “People are always telling us the same story – I saw an ad on TV or on the internet for a product. Often times they were lured in by a celebrity.

The consumer will say, ‘I just wanted to try it for cheap and now I’m getting the product every month and they’re charging me’, and sometimes it’s hundreds of dollars.

What’s happened is people have unwittingly signed up for a subscription or membership with the company. Here’s how they get you to do that:

they put the auto-renewal information in teensy type at the very end of the check-out process after you’ve entered your credit card information and on top of that, it’s buried at the very bottom of the page

Often times, these companies will put a lot of restrictions on returns and create tough rules on deliveries and billing.

So, here’s how you can protect yourself:

Find those terms and conditions. There’s always conditions. And if you can’t find them or don’t understand them, don’t sign up for the free offer.

And always research the company. Type in the name of the product and the word “complaints” on google and see what pops up.

But if you’ve already signed up, you’re not necessarily out of luck. Sometimes these companies will give you your money back.

“If they won’t, dispute the charge with your credit card money. And here is the key: ask them to reverse the charge because you didn’t actively order the additional merchandise.”

And you should report the company to the FTC. Let them decide just how clearly the company disclosed the membership or subscription program. The agency has penalized businesses for not being clear enough. And file a complaint with the BBB.

