3,2,1, blast off! You can go to Mars, no training needed. NASAis sending another Rover Mission to Mars in 2020.

And you can sign up to have your name attached to that mission.

You head to NASA's website and write your name, zip code and a few other things and your name will be inscribed onto a microchip on the rover.

You'll also get a souvenir boarding pass to show you were involved.

But you'll want to act soon. The deadline to be included is September 30th.

