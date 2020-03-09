Need free tutoring for your student?

Say YES Guilford is one of the groups offering free tutoring help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plan B. Plan C. Remote learning, learning centers, and buses that are hot spots. This school year is unlike any other.

Your student may have always had a tutor, or maybe this year with remote learning your student needs a little extra help. There are free resources.

Say YES Guilford CEO Wendy Poteat will be talking about the resources available on 2WTK TODAY 5:30 PM - 5:45 PM. Text your questions about the resources or how you as a parent can help your child to 336-379-5775.

Say YES Guilford is offering free, live tutoring this fall to Guilford County Schools’ students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Federal Work-Study students at GTCC, NC A&T, UNCG, and Greensboro College will join community volunteers to work with students up to two hours per week through the fall semester.

Tutors will be available to help students improve their skills in math, reading, science, social studies and to help with homework. Sessions will take place one-on-one via Zoom, and parents can register students for up to two hours of practice per week. Registration is open and there is a waitlist.

Guilford Parent Academy is also offering student assistance through Brainfuse.