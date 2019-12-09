GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Friday the 13th AND a full moon hasn't happened in 13 years. That's right, 13. There it is again! The last double whammy was January 2006.



Another freaky coincidence, Alfred Hitchcock, the film director who scared people for generations, was born on the 13th. (It wasn’t a Friday the year he was born though, it was a Sunday.)

Where did all this "the 13th is scary" come from? Many trace it back to biblical times with 13 guests at the last supper. The next day, Friday, Jesus was crucified.

Most hotels and hospitals don't even have a 13th-labeled floor and some airports omit gate 13. (Take a look the next time you’re there!)

In fact, fear of Friday the 13th has a name: paraskevidekatriaphobia.