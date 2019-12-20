GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2019 Is almost in the books. This means if you've got a Flex spending account you've got only a few days to spend your money before you lose it.





Most FSAs have a hard deadline of the 31st. But there are some that allow you a two-and-a-half-month extension or they'll let you carry over a certain amount. So make sure to check with your insurer.

You can use your FSA bucks to get a blood pressure monitor.

Hearing aids are usually not covered by insurance but you can use your FSA dollars to help with the cost.

According to Consumer Reports, even sunscreen is covered. Pregnancy test kits, breast pumps and other lactation accessories can also be covered.

And maybe you just need to update your first aid kit. You can even use your FSA to pay for bandages and other first aid items.

Click here to see more things you can spend it on.

