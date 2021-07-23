Furniture shoppers turning to secondhand shops

Donations are up and buying is up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you need a car, new or used, there's only so many on the lot, it's not just rows and rows of options anymore.

If you need an appliance, get ready to wait a month for it to come in, if you're lucky.



If you’re in the market for new furniture? With folks being stuck at home so long, the waitlist for new furniture is sometimes into next year.

According to MarketWatch, consumer intelligence company InMarket used purchase data from furniture companies to see the buying trend. Bob's Discount Furniture, which operates in 22 states across the country, saw a 56% spike in late March.



Buyers are now turning to secondhand shops to get the furniture they're looking for.

“We've seen an increase in customers looking for used items, particularly furniture and large fixture items. We've seen people come in, buying five, six items at a time," said Steve Baker, Habitat Restore Manager.



The good news is, it's moving season and folks are constantly donating items to places like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity Restore, so check and check often. The other bonus to buying secondhand from a thrift store, their prices aren't going up.



"Thrift is usually a great way to find a deal, and that's true now more than ever,” said Katie Van Gompel, Goodwill NCW, Retail and Marketing VP.