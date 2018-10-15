Pharmacists have known for years that you could be paying less for certain prescription drugs.

But legally they couldn't tell you about it. Now. thanks to some new legislation, they can tell you money saving information.

Here is the long and short of it: Some medications are actually more expensive with insurance than they would be without it. Under the old law, pharmacists were bound by gag clauses in contracts between pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers. These are companies that as middlemen among drug makers, drugstores, and insurers.

This new legislation was a bipartisan effort created by two Democrats and two Republicans and signed by president Trump.

The two bills cover people with private insurance and those with Medicare.

Even with his new law you don't want to wait until your pharmacist brings up a deal.

Ask them these three questions:

Is there a generic version of my medication? A generic medication can only be approved by the FDA if it accomplishes exactly what the name brand does. So you're not taking a dip in quality by choosing a generic medication, only a dip in price.

Will a 90-day prescription save me money? often times buying in bulk can help you skip an extra co-pay.

Ask them if the pharmacy offers any discounts. Most major pharmacy chains do, especially on generic brand medications.

